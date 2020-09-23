HC refuses bail to former ward councillor Rajib





The court, however, issued a rule asking the government and the ACC to explain why the former councillor Tariquzzaman Rajib would not be granted bail in the case.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing the bail petition filed by Rajib, who is now in Dhaka Central Jail.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan along with Sahin Ahmed appeared for the ACC, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state while lawyer Sheuli Khanam and M Ferdous Al Bashir argued for the petitioner.

The Anti-Corruption Commission on November 6 last year filed a case against Tariquzzaman Rajib for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth.

ACC Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed the case against the councillor on charges of amassing Tk 26.16 crore wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The ACC also found that Rajib has a duplex, a five-storey, a three-storey and three four-storey buildings in the city's Mohammadia Housing Society.

He spent about Tk 8.3 crore on these buildings, reads the First Information Report of the case.

According to the FIR, Rajib owns a plot at Katasur in Mohammadpur worth about Tk 60 lakh. He also has moveable properties worth Tk 12.14 crore and eight cars worth around Tk 1.19 crore.

















