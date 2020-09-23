Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:51 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Illegal wealth

HC refuses bail to former ward councillor Rajib

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Tariquzzaman Rajib, a former councillor of Ward No-33 of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in a case filed over amassing Tk 26.16 crore wealth beyond his known source of income.
The court, however, issued a rule asking the government and the ACC to explain why the former councillor Tariquzzaman Rajib would not be granted bail in the case.
The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing the bail petition filed by Rajib, who is now in Dhaka Central Jail.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan along with Sahin Ahmed appeared for the ACC, Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state while lawyer Sheuli Khanam and M Ferdous Al Bashir argued for the petitioner.
The Anti-Corruption Commission on November 6 last year filed a case against Tariquzzaman Rajib for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth.
ACC Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed the case against the councillor on charges of amassing Tk 26.16 crore wealth beyond his known sources of income.
The ACC also found that Rajib has a duplex, a five-storey, a three-storey and three four-storey buildings in the city's Mohammadia Housing Society.
He spent about Tk 8.3 crore on these buildings, reads the First Information Report of the case.
According to the FIR, Rajib owns a plot at Katasur in Mohammadpur worth about Tk 60 lakh. He also has moveable properties worth Tk 12.14 crore and eight cars worth around Tk 1.19 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur to be frozen
HC refuses bail to former ward councillor Rajib
Angered by Arab-Israel ties, Palestine quits Arab League role
Our testing kit did not get approval for ‘govt’s ‘business interest’: Zafrullah
Man acquitted after 14 years on death row
Wife accuses BCL leader of cheating
The world must act on climate, Hasina writes in The Guardian
Chhatra Odhikar demands lifting of case against Nur


Latest News
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Taskin working hard to be ‘fast and furious’ again
US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
Dhaka requests Riyadh to extend visas, work permits of expatriates
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft