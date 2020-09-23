Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020, 9:51 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Angered by Arab-Israel ties, Palestine quits Arab League role

Published : Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

RAMALLAH, Sept 22: The Palestinians have stepped down from a key Arab League role in protest at the regional bloc's failure to take a stand against Israeli-Arab deals, an official said Tuesday.
Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki announced the decision to resign from the rotating presidency of the Council of the Arab League, after its failure to agree a draft resolution condemning a normalisation accord between the UAE and Israel.
"The state of Palestine... refuses to record in its history the association of its presidency with the regression in values and principles that was evident in the last meeting of the council of foreign ministers," Maliki said in the West Bank town of Ramallah.
The Palestinians presided over the council's latest session earlier this month and had been due to stay in the role until March.
Their delegation had tabled a draft resolution at the meeting of the council, which brings together foreign ministers of the 22-member bloc, to condemn the normalisation accord.
The Cairo meeting came ahead of another such deal being announced by Bahrain with the Jewish state. Both deals were signed in Washington on September 15.
The Gulf agreements broke with years of Arab League policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and were condemned by the Palestinians as a "betrayal".
In 2002, the bloc adopted a Saudi-proposed peace plan which was renewed as recently as 2017.
It offered normalisation only in return for a full Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupied in the 1967 Six-Day War, a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital and a just solution for Palestinian refugees.
The Arab plan has been pushed aside by the US administration, which after several delays unveiled a controversial peace blueprint of its own in January.
It promised Washington's blessing for Israel's eventual annexation of swathes of the occupied West Bank.
The United Arab Emirates government hailed a clause in its US-brokered deal that appeared to put any Israeli annexations on hold. -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two bank accounts of suspended DIG prison Bazlur to be frozen
HC refuses bail to former ward councillor Rajib
Angered by Arab-Israel ties, Palestine quits Arab League role
Our testing kit did not get approval for ‘govt’s ‘business interest’: Zafrullah
Man acquitted after 14 years on death row
Wife accuses BCL leader of cheating
The world must act on climate, Hasina writes in The Guardian
Chhatra Odhikar demands lifting of case against Nur


Latest News
Almost 500 whales in Australia's Tasmania largest stranding
Suarez language exam for Italian citizenship ‘rigged’
Over 70 Afghan government troops killed in Taliban attacks
UNGA: Trump says Abraham Accords brought optimism to Middle East
‘Business motive’ behind disapproval of GK corona kits: Zafrullah
CAAB to approve necessary flights to carry expatriates to Saudi Arabia
‘73 modern BOPs to be set up’ to enhance BGB’s capacity
Taskin working hard to be ‘fast and furious’ again
US passes 200,000 virus deaths, weeks before election
Dhaka requests Riyadh to extend visas, work permits of expatriates
Most Read News
Another case filed against ex-DUCSU VP Nur under DSA
Expatriates stage demo at Saudi Airlines Office premises in city
N'ganj mosque explosion death toll rises to 34
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
Environmental threats in wetland ecosystems
Bangladesh provides protective items to Nepal
Action against Nur as per law: Home Minister
Fisheries Minister Rezaul Karim’s mother dies
Escalating fraudulent activities craft menace amid covid-19
Court orders to crock properties, freeze bank accounts of DIG Bazlur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft