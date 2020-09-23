Man acquitted after 14 years on death row





The convict, Humayun Kabir of Laksham in Cumilla, had spent 14 years in the condemned cell, said Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath.

The apex court, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, delivered the verdict after hearing Humayun's appeal's virtually.

Advocate ABM Bayezid argued for the appellant in the hearing. The allegations brought against the accused could not be proved, said lawyer Bayezid.

According to the case document, the victim was a first grade student of Sakera Government Primary School at Kanksree village in Laksham.

On June 30 in 2004, the victim went to school at 10:00 am but did not back home.

Later, her uncle Jashim Uddin lodged a general diary with the police station concerned, which was converted into the murder case. The Speedy Trial Court of Chottogram sentenced Humayun to death on April 5 in 2006.





















The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted a man who was sentenced to death by a Chattogram court in 2006 for killing an eight-year-old girl.The convict, Humayun Kabir of Laksham in Cumilla, had spent 14 years in the condemned cell, said Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath.The apex court, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, delivered the verdict after hearing Humayun's appeal's virtually.Advocate ABM Bayezid argued for the appellant in the hearing. The allegations brought against the accused could not be proved, said lawyer Bayezid.According to the case document, the victim was a first grade student of Sakera Government Primary School at Kanksree village in Laksham.On June 30 in 2004, the victim went to school at 10:00 am but did not back home.Later, her uncle Jashim Uddin lodged a general diary with the police station concerned, which was converted into the murder case. The Speedy Trial Court of Chottogram sentenced Humayun to death on April 5 in 2006.