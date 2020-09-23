Wife accuses BCL leader of cheating

An assistant teacher named Tania Akter, also a daughter of a freedom fighter, on Tuesday brought charges of cheating, torture, false case and misappropriation against Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Rangpur district unit president Mehedi Hasan Rony.

Tania said this at a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity at Shegunbagicha in the capital. Tania expected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention in this matter to get justice. At the press conference Tania said, "Rony is not giving me the dignity of his wife for a long time. Rather, Rony's supporters and a top leader of the district Awami League pressured and threatened me to withdraw the case."







