WFP helps urban poor in Dhaka to meet food and nutrition needs





During the pilot stage, 50,000 individuals (10,000 households) in Kalyanpur and Sattala Bosti at Mohakhali in the city will receive Taka 3000 (US$ 35) per month to help them meet their basic food needs, said a WFP press release on Monday









These locations were identified as a majority of the residents work in the informal sector which includes garment factories and domestic work, the release said, adding that many of them have lost their jobs due to the economic fallout of COVID-19.

Through the programme, WFP will also deliver food baskets to families that have members who have contracted the coronavirus and are in quarantine.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by NOG BRAC, the programme pays special attention to the families' needs in accessing nutrient-rich food, such as fresh vegetables.

