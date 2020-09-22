IBBL holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance



Dhaka South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar on Compliance of Shari`ah in Banking Sector on Saturday. Professor Dr. Md. Kamal Uddin, Director of the bank addressed the programme as the chief guest while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed as the special guest, says a press release.Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, member of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant. Presided over by Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka South Zone.Head of branches, executives and officials under Dhaka South Zone attended the webinar.