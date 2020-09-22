|
BANKING EVENTS
|
In presence of Southeast Bank Ltd Managing Director M Kamal Hossain, its client Farazy Hospital Ltd Chairman Dr. Anowar Farazy Emon inaugurating Bank's Rampura Uposhakha at Ali Tower, DIT Main Road, East Rampura, Dhaka recently. President of Malibag-Rampura-Progoti Shoroni Beboshayi Kollyan Shomoti Md Jahangir Alam, customers and other officials of the Bank were also present at the inaugural ceremony. photo: Bank
Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali handing over the investment cheque of Tk.15.00 Crore to PAGE Development Center Executive Director Lokman Hakim after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SIBL and PAGE Development Center at Bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently. This agreement under the Refinance Scheme-2020 declared by Bangladesh Bank for lower income groups, farmers and marginal businessmen affected by Covid-19. High officials of both organisations are also present there. photo: Bank