BANKING EVENTS

In presence of Southeast Bank Ltd Managing Director M Kamal Hossain, its client Farazy Hospital Ltd Chairman Dr. Anowar Farazy Emon inaugurating Bank's Rampura Uposhakha at Ali Tower, DIT Main Road, East Rampura, Dhaka recently. President of Malibag-Rampura-Progoti Shoroni Beboshayi Kollyan Shomoti Md Jahangir Alam, customers and other officials of the Bank were also present at the inaugural ceremony. photo: BankSocial Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali handing over the investment cheque of Tk.15.00 Crore to PAGE Development Center Executive Director Lokman Hakim after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SIBL and PAGE Development Center at Bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently. This agreement under the Refinance Scheme-2020 declared by Bangladesh Bank for lower income groups, farmers and marginal businessmen affected by Covid-19. High officials of both organisations are also present there. photo: Bank