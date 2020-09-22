‘TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump’





Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 14 giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok, amid concerns that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app could be passed on to China's Communist Party government. On Saturday, he said he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States.

Accounts of the deal differ. ByteDance said on Monday that it will own 80per cent of TikTok Global, a newly created US company that will own most of the app's operations worldwide. Oracle and Walmart, which have agreed to take stakes in TikTok Global of 12.5per cent and 7.5per cent respectively, had said on Saturday that majority ownership of TikTok would be in American hands.

ByteDance in its statement on Monday said it was a "rumor" that US investors would be TikTok Global's majority owners and that ByteDance would lose control over TikTok. Oracle declined to comment on ByteDance's statement, while Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Some sources close to the deal have sought to reconcile the discrepancy by pointing out that 41per cent of ByteDance is owned by US investors, so by counting this indirect ownership TikTok Global would be majority owned by US parties. One of the sources said the deal with Oracle and Walmart values TikTok Global at more than $50 billion.

TikTok also confirmed plans for an initial public offering of TikTok Global. The Beijing-based firm said TikTok Global's board of directors will include ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming as well as Walmart's WMT.N chief executive Doug McMillon and current directors of ByteDance. The company declined to further comment on who else would be among the directors.

Oracle and Walmart said in a joint statement on Saturday that four out of the five board of directors will be Americans.

The current plan for TikTok Global does not involve any transfer of algorithms or technologies, and Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok US's source code, ByteDance said. This is akin to US companies such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O sharing their source code with Chinese technology experts, ByteDance added. Oracle and Walmart have said all of TikTok's technology will be in possession of TikTok Global.

ByteDance also said a $5 billion payment of taxes TikTok Global is reportedly supposed to make to the US Treasury is based on estimated income and other taxes the company will need to pay over the next few years and has nothing to do with the deal reached with Oracle and Walmart. -Reuters



















