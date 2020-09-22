Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:24 AM
latest
Home Business

Richest 1pc’s emissions twice that of poorest 50pc: Analysis

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

PARIS, Sept 21: The richest one per cent of people are responsible for more than twice as much carbon pollution as the poorest half of the world's population -- 3.1 billion people -- new research showed Monday.
Despite a sharp decrease in carbon emissions due to the pandemic, the world remains on pace to warm several degrees this century, threatening poor and developing nations with the full gamut of natural disasters and displacements.
An analysis led by Oxfam showed that between 1990 and 2015, when annual emissions ballooned 60 per cent, that rich nations were responsible for depleting nearly a third of Earth's carbon budget.
The carbon budget is the limit of cumulative greenhouse gas emissions mankind may produce before rendering catastrophic temperature rises unavoidable.
Just 63 million people -- the "one per cent" -- took up nine per cent of the carbon budget since 1990, research conducted for Oxfam by the Stockholm Environment Institute found.
Highlighting an ever-widening "carbon inequality", the analysis said the growth rate of the one per cent's emissions was three times that of the poorest half of humanity.
"It's not just that extreme economic inequality is divisive in our societies, it's not just that it slows the rate of poverty reduction," Tim Gore, head of policy, advocacy and research, told AFP.
"But there is also a third cost which is that it depletes the carbon budget solely for the purpose of the already affluent growing their consumption."
"And that of course has the worse impacts on the poorest and least responsible," Gore added.
The 2015 Paris climate deal commits nations to limit global temperature rise to "well below" two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
But emissions have continued to rise since then, and several analyses have warned that without a thoroughly re-tooled global economy prioritising green growth, the pollutions savings due to Covid-19 will have an insignificant mitigating impact on climate change.
With just 1C of warming so far, Earth is already battling more frequent and intense wildfires, droughts and super storms rendered more powerful by rising seas.
Gore said governments must put the twin challenges of climate change and inequality at the heart of any Covid-19 recovery plan.
"It's clear that the carbon intensive and highly unequal model of economic growth over the last 20-30 years has not benefited the poorest half of humanity," he said.
"It's a false dichotomy to suggest that we have to choose between economic growth and (fixing) the climate crisis."
Commenting on the Oxfam report, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, an environment activist and president of the Association for Indigenous Women and Peoples of Chad, said that climate change could not be tackled without prioritising economic equality.
"My indigenous peoples have long borne the brunt of environmental destruction," said Ibrahim.
"Now is the time to listen, to integrate our knowledge, and to prioritise saving nature to save ourselves."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
‘TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump’
Vistara says salary cuts to be reviewed in January 2021
Britain overhauls virus-hit privatised rail sector
Richest 1pc’s emissions twice that of poorest 50pc: Analysis
HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China unreliable list
realme debuts smartphone C17 in Bangladesh


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft