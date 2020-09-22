Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:24 AM
latest
Home Business

HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China unreliable list

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

HONG KONG, Sept 21: Shares in banking giant HSBC plunged to a 25-year low Monday on fears it could be added to a Chinese list of firms deemed a threat to national security and following news it had been accused of allowing fraudulent activity to go unpunished.
The troubled lender tanked more than four per cent to HK$29.60 at one point - a level not seen since mid-1995 - as investors fret over its ability to continue doing business in China and Hong Kong, which make up a crucial portion of its growth.
The sell-off came after the Global Times, a state-run English tabloid in China, reported the bank could be one of the first firms to be named on Beijing's "unreliable entity list" as part of a tit-for-tat stand-off with several western countries.
The report pointed to HSBC's participation in Washington's investigation of Huawei and the arrest of its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada.
Among penalties that can be meted out include restrictions on trade, investment and visas.
"If the company is listed as an unreliable company by China, which looks certain since it's a Global Times article, the bank will be facing lots of difficulties to do business in China," Banny Lam, at CEB International Investment Corp., told Bloomberg News.
"They may have trouble expanding the mainland business, after investing so much there over the past few years."
On Sunday, HSBC was among a group of banks said to have allowed fraudsters to transfer millions of dollars around the world even after it had learned of the scam.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists cited leaked official US documents that said the bank "kept profiting from powerful and dangerous players" in the past two decades.
HSBC told the investigation team that it has always met its legal duties on reporting suspicious activities.
Shares in another Hong Kong-listed bank, Standard Chartered, also tumbled almost four per cent after it was mentioned in the report.
HSBC has seen its share price more than halve so far this year, hit by the pandemic - net profit slumped 69 per cent in the first six months - and China-US tensions.
The lender acts as a major business conduit between China and the West but that has left it more vulnerable than most to the crossfire of the increasingly bellicose relationship between the superpowers.
The bank has tried to stay in Beijing's good graces, vocally backing Hong Kong's national security law, sparking criticism in Washington and London.
Analysts saw it as an attempt to protect its access to China, which has a track record of punishing businesses that do not toe Beijing's line. But that has not shielded it from Beijing's wrath.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
‘TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump’
Vistara says salary cuts to be reviewed in January 2021
Britain overhauls virus-hit privatised rail sector
Richest 1pc’s emissions twice that of poorest 50pc: Analysis
HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China unreliable list
realme debuts smartphone C17 in Bangladesh


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft