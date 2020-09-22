realme debuts smartphone C17 in Bangladesh

Video
Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Desk

The world's fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has debuted its C17 in Bangladesh as the first market to launch on Monday.
The device is equipped with 90Hz ultra-smooth punch-hole display, most powerful 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, 5,000 mAh Mega battery, and AI Quad Camera.
Chinese smartphone maker has priced the device just at BDT 15,990.  From today (Tuesday) 2.30 pm  this smartphone will be available in Daraz at special price of BDT 14,990 and will be available countrywide from September 24, 2020, according to a press release.
Adhering the 'Dare to Leap' spirit, designed to elevate the experience of the realme C series and bring unprecedented wonder for the young generation, realme C17 is equipped with a 6.5-inch Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate, making every slide extremely smooth.
The 90Hz display provides a 50% higher refresh rate compared to conventional 60Hz displays, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience. realme C17 enables a 90% screen-to-body ratio, offering a more immersive entertainment experience for the youngsters.
On this occasion, Tim Shao, Country Manager, realme Bangladesh has said, "After receiving an excellent response from this market, we are launching realme C17 in Bangladesh after choosing it as the first country for a global launch.
"As a brand which focuses on the tech trendy, we believe that with 90Hz ultra smooth display, powerful RAM and ROM, trendsetting design and a massive battery this phone will enhance the experience of the users."
Honoring the legacy of the ultra-long battery life of realme C series, realme C17 packs a massive 5000mAh mega battery that supports 34-day standby and 35.7-hour calls. It has 18W Quick Charge and takes only 30 mins for 33% charging.
With enhanced battery life optimization and Super Power Saving Mode that offers 1.2 hours of WhatsApp with only 5% battery use.
To perfectly match daily technological demands of the youth, realme C17 is equipped with powerful 11nm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor. It is also equipped with Kryo 240 structure in CPU and Adreno 610 GPU to render a top working speed of 1.8Ghz.


