LafargeHolcim joins Business Ambition for 1.5Â°C





This commitment builds on LafargeHolcim's leadership in green construction with cutting-edge solutions such as ECOPact, its green concrete, and Susteno, its leading circular cement, according to a press release.

In its 2030 goals, LafargeHolcim is further lowering its target for CO2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.). Europe is on track to become the first region to reach this net zero ambition, building on its CHF 160 million investment roadmap launched last year.

Going one step further, LafargeHolcim is partnering with SBTi to develop a roadmap for aligning climate targets to a 1.5°C future in the cement sector, pushing the boundaries of green construction.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I believe in building a world that works for people and the planet. That's why we are reinventing how the world builds today to make it greener with low-carbon and circular solutions."

Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer: "On our way to becoming a net zero company, we are not only part of the solution, we are committed to supporting our customers in their CO2-reduction ambitions. No company can tackle today's climate challenge alone, that's why we are partnering for impact."

Alberto Carrillo, Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners: "As the largest player in one of the most carbon-intensive industries, LafargeHolcim's leadership demonstrates that a net zero economy is within reach."

The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim's commitment to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 21%2 per ton of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year.

With this target, LafargeHolcim commits to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions 17.5% per ton of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions 65% per ton of cementitious materials within the same timeframe.

By 2030, LafargeHolcim will accelerate the use of low-carbon and carbon-neutral products such as ECOPact and Susteno, recycle 100m tons of waste and byproducts for energy and raw materials, scale up the use of calcined clay and develop novel cements with new binders, double waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37%, reach 475 kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem) and operate its first net zero CO2 cement production facility.























LafargeHolcim joins the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) "Business Ambition for 1.5°C," becoming the first global building materials company to sign the pledge with intermediate targets for 2030, validated by SBTi .This commitment builds on LafargeHolcim's leadership in green construction with cutting-edge solutions such as ECOPact, its green concrete, and Susteno, its leading circular cement, according to a press release.In its 2030 goals, LafargeHolcim is further lowering its target for CO2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem.). Europe is on track to become the first region to reach this net zero ambition, building on its CHF 160 million investment roadmap launched last year.Going one step further, LafargeHolcim is partnering with SBTi to develop a roadmap for aligning climate targets to a 1.5°C future in the cement sector, pushing the boundaries of green construction.Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I believe in building a world that works for people and the planet. That's why we are reinventing how the world builds today to make it greener with low-carbon and circular solutions."Magali Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer: "On our way to becoming a net zero company, we are not only part of the solution, we are committed to supporting our customers in their CO2-reduction ambitions. No company can tackle today's climate challenge alone, that's why we are partnering for impact."Alberto Carrillo, Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science Based Targets initiative partners: "As the largest player in one of the most carbon-intensive industries, LafargeHolcim's leadership demonstrates that a net zero economy is within reach."The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim's commitment to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 21%2 per ton of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year.With this target, LafargeHolcim commits to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions 17.5% per ton of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions 65% per ton of cementitious materials within the same timeframe.By 2030, LafargeHolcim will accelerate the use of low-carbon and carbon-neutral products such as ECOPact and Susteno, recycle 100m tons of waste and byproducts for energy and raw materials, scale up the use of calcined clay and develop novel cements with new binders, double waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37%, reach 475 kg net CO2 per ton of cementitious material (net CO2/t.cem) and operate its first net zero CO2 cement production facility.