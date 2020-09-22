Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
ICMAB holds webinar on public finance management

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) organized a Webinar on "Public Financial Management in Bangladesh" on Sunday evening.
Bangladesh Comptroller and Auditor General Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury joined the event as the chief guest and Planning Commission Industry and Energy Division Member Secretary Md. Mamun-Al-Rashid as the special guest.
Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury said Public Financial Management (PFM) got a unique feature in government system, in which the financial process starts from the parliament.
Md. Mamun-Al-Rashid said Expenditure management is a key issue for governments, especially in the developing countries, which need to focus on this process very much.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond thanked all the honorable guests and participants, and emphasized particularly on ensuring Cost Audit Certification by a professional CMA firm or professional for every listed companies.
He said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He requested the honorable guests to create more scope for the CMA professionals in relevant fields so that they can give their effort for the development of this country.
Former Director General Foreign Aided Project Audit Directorate A. K. M. Jashim Uddin FCMA, gave a detailed Presentation on "Public Financial Management in Bangladesh".
South Asian Federation of Accountants Vice President A. K, M. Delwer Hussain and Past President & Chairman, Seminar and Conference Committee of ICMAB gave welcome address.
BRAC University Controller of Examinations Ahmed Ataul Hakeem and ICMAB Council Member Md. Abdur Rahman Khan participated at the programme as commentator.
Past President and ICMAB Council Member Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam moderated the entire programme connecting the audience and discussants and also gave his analysis regarding the topics of discussion.
Secretary of ICMAB Mr. Md. Munirul Islam FCMA gave the vote of thanks to the participants and audience of the programme.


