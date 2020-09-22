Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:24 AM
India to loan virus-hit Maldives $250m

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MALE, Sept 21: India on Sunday announced a $250 million loan to the Maldives to boost its coronavirus-battered economy in a further bid to counter China's growing financial footprint in South Asia.
The Indian Ocean archipelago, renowned for its luxury resorts, has been badly hit by the pandemic, with foreign tourists failing to flock back in large numbers after international flights restarted in mid-July.
India's High Commission in the Maldives said the loan was being provided after a request by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for "financial assistance to overcome the difficult economic situation."
"The Maldives is at liberty to use the money in repairing the domestic economic situation in line with its own priorities," it said in a statement.
A sale of treasury bonds issued by the Maldives government to State Bank of India (SBI) will raise the money, with ten years given for repayment, the statement added.
The assistance follows a $500 million pledge by New Delhi in August to help build bridges and causeways in the nation of 1,192 islands located on major East-West shipping lanes.   -AFP


