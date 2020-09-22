Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:24 AM
latest
Home Business

Major banks moved vast sums of illicit money: ICIJ

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

WASHINGTON, Sept 21: Massive sums of allegedly dirty money have flowed for years through some of the world's largest banking institutions, said an international journalism investigation published Sunday, which denounced shortcomings in sector regulations.
"Profits from deadly drug wars, fortunes embezzled from developing countries, and hard-earned savings stolen in a Ponzi scheme were all allowed to flow into and out of these financial institutions, despite warnings from the banks' own employees," according to the probe from Buzzfeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
The investigation, which was led by 108 international media outlets from 88 different countries, is based on thousands of suspicious activity reports (SARs) submitted to the US Treasury Department's financial law enforcement agency, FinCEN, by banks from around the world.
"These documents, compiled by banks, shared with the government, but kept from public view, expose the hollowness of banking safeguards, and the ease with which criminals have exploited them," wrote US outlet Buzzfeed News, in the introduction of its report.
The documents relate to $2 trillion in transactions that circulated between 1999 and 2017.
The investigation points in particular to five major banks -- JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and Bank of New York Mellon -- accused of continuing to move assets of alleged criminals, even after being prosecuted or convicted for financial misconduct.
"The networks through which dirty money traverse the world have become vital arteries of the global economy," Buzzfeed News reported.
In a statement, Deutsche Bank said that the ICIJ's revelations were "well known" to its regulators. The bank also said it had "devoted significant resources to strengthening our controls," as well as focused on "meeting our responsibilities and obligations."
The investigation also highlighted the American authorities' lack of power in regulating dirty financial transactions.
In a statement released prior to the investigation's publication, FinCEN said that the "unauthorized disclosure of SARs is a crime that can impact the national security of the United States."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
‘TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump’
Vistara says salary cuts to be reviewed in January 2021
Britain overhauls virus-hit privatised rail sector
Richest 1pc’s emissions twice that of poorest 50pc: Analysis
HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China unreliable list
realme debuts smartphone C17 in Bangladesh


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft