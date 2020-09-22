Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:24 AM
latest
Home Business

Asian markets weighed by virus spikes, stimulus gridlock

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

HONG KONG, Sept 21: Most Asian markets fell Monday following another disappointing performance on Wall Street with investors growing concerned about an uptick in infections in Europe and the US, as well as the lack of movement in Washington on a new stimulus.
After months of big gains around the world, fuelled by government stimulus and central bank largesse, equities are beginning to wobble, with analysts warning traders were taking profits as they consider the rally may have been overblown.
A key worry is a spike in new virus cases in key economies that have led to containment measures being reimposed.
Britain's government, noting hospitalisation rates are doubling every eight days, said fresh restrictions could be put in place across England, with several cities already seeing some measures.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country is at a "tipping point".
France has seen death numbers creep back up and there are fears Madrid could be overwhelmed. New infection rates in the United States are also picking up again after dropping for weeks.
"Investors remain confused about which way to move… as lockdown fears take charge with the UK government sounding alarm bells as the Covid-19 curve moves in the wrong direction," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.
"After the initial economic bounce from full-blown lockdowns, both the UK and Europe's economic trajectory could be entering a gloomy second phase characterised by ongoing social distancing, elevated unemployment, and increasing damage to the supply side."
Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney were all well down, with smaller losses in Taipei and Wellington, though Seoul was barely moved and there were gains in Singapore and Jakarta.   -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
â€˜TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trumpâ€™
Vistara says salary cuts to be reviewed in January 2021
Britain overhauls virus-hit privatised rail sector
Richest 1pcâ€™s emissions twice that of poorest 50pc: Analysis
HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China unreliable list
realme debuts smartphone C17 in Bangladesh


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its â€˜7th councilâ€™
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of childrenâ€™s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft