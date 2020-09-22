Asian markets weighed by virus spikes, stimulus gridlock





After months of big gains around the world, fuelled by government stimulus and central bank largesse, equities are beginning to wobble, with analysts warning traders were taking profits as they consider the rally may have been overblown.

A key worry is a spike in new virus cases in key economies that have led to containment measures being reimposed.

Britain's government, noting hospitalisation rates are doubling every eight days, said fresh restrictions could be put in place across England, with several cities already seeing some measures.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country is at a "tipping point".

France has seen death numbers creep back up and there are fears Madrid could be overwhelmed. New infection rates in the United States are also picking up again after dropping for weeks.

"Investors remain confused about which way to move… as lockdown fears take charge with the UK government sounding alarm bells as the Covid-19 curve moves in the wrong direction," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

"After the initial economic bounce from full-blown lockdowns, both the UK and Europe's economic trajectory could be entering a gloomy second phase characterised by ongoing social distancing, elevated unemployment, and increasing damage to the supply side."

Hong Kong, Shanghai and Sydney were all well down, with smaller losses in Taipei and Wellington, though Seoul was barely moved and there were gains in Singapore and Jakarta. -AFP























