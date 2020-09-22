

Brac Bank to help BASIS members thru Digonto

"Digonto" will enable the ICT and ITES companies with wider access to finance, business expansion, and fixed-asset purchases. With "Digonto" package, Brac Bank will grant unsecured and partially-secured loans up to one crore taka to the eligible BASIS members, says a press release.

Digonto will enable the BASIS members to get single installment loans (SILs) and revolving loans (RLs) besides term loans to facilitate the work-order-based financing of the ICT-based companies. Besides, the women entrepreneurs of BASIS will get loans at a rate of 7 per cent only.

Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain and BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir co-hosted "Digonto" through a virtual launching programme on Saturday.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, joined the programme as the chief guest. Bangladesh Bank, Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Sheikh Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Fazle Karim, President were special guests at the event.

Syed Abdul Momen, Head of SME at Brac Bank, presented the "Digonto" package to the audience and explained how the model will support the BASIS members.

Speaking at the event, Salman F. Rahman thanked both BASIS and Brac Bank for taking up this initiative. He said, "Only the visionary banks and organizations can take such a bold step and offer such a comprehensive and structured package to extend support for this promising industry. I believe that this will be an example for others to follow."

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank said, " Most of the ICT entrepreneurs are young and it is often difficult for them to give collateral at this age. I would like to thank BRAC Bank for coming forward and supporting the young entrepreneurs through Digonto. I hope this will help the BASIS members to overcome the impact of COVID-19."

Sheikh Fazle Karim, President of FBCCI said, "Digonto could be a role-model to ensure access to finance and bring about holistic changes across all industries to realize the dream of a Digital Bangladesh."

Commenting on this, Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim R. F. Hussain said, "Digonto will also facilitate the required banking services for stimulus package financing, international payments, global business facilitation, and export proceed collection."

BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir facilitated the event and presided over the discussions. He also urged on the digitization of processes to expedite the private-public partnerships and ensure rapid growth of the ICT sector.

BASIS members and media professionals attended the launch event.

































