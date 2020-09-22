Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:23 AM
WFP launches project to support Covid-hit poor in DNCC

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The World Food Programme (WFP) has launched a cash assistance initiative on Monday to support the urban poor who are hard hit by Covid-19 pandemic and job losses during lockdown or in quarantine isolation affected by the pandemic in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).
BRAC will implement the programme to initially cover 50,000 individuals from about 10,000 households as a pilot project. WFP has devised the programme in response of people's plight hit by the pandemic, said a press release on Monday.
"The lessons learnt from this pilot will help improve government urban interventions for people vulnerable to pandemic shocks," state minister for social welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said on this occasion adding it will serve as a model to cover more people under the assistance programme in future.
Under the pilot programme initially to be implemented at Kalyanpur, and Sattala Bosti at Mohakhali vulnerable people will receive Tk 3,000 per month to help them meet their basic food needs.
These locations were identified as a majority of the residents in those places work in the informal sector including garment factories and domestic work. Many of them have lost their jobs due to the economic fallout of COVID-19.
"Massive job losses and rising food prices are pushing millions of people into poverty and hunger, especially in urban areas in Bangladesh. This programme is an important step towards addressing the mounting challenges facing the urban households at this critical time," said WFP Country Director Richard Ragan.
Through the programme, WFP will also deliver food baskets to families that have members who have contracted coronavirus and are in quarantine.
Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) it pays special attention to the families' needs in accessing nutrient-rich food, such as fresh vegetables.
By working with local traders, WFP and partners will ensure that a stable supply of vegetables and other nutritious foods are available at reasonable prices at designated local stores.
In August, WFP Country Director Ragan, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller, and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited families who are participating in the programme in Kallyanpur slum.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
