Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:23 AM
Stocks fall for 3rd running day on profit taking

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined for the third consecutive session on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to taking profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 76.74 points or 1.50 per cent to 5,012. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also declined 25.90 points to 1,726 and the DSE Shariah Index fell 15.26 points to 1,138 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE also fell to Tk 9.77 billion, down 11 per cent from the previous day's turnover of Tk 11.03 billion.
Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 259 closed lower, 82 ended higher while 14 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 210,880 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a volume of 489 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap on the premier bourse also fell to Tk 3,795 billion on Monday, from Tk 3,839 billion in the previous session.
Delta Brac Housing Finance topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 266 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Rupali Insurance, Beximco Pharma and Purabi General Insurance.
The mutual fund sector dominated the gainer chart as eight out of top 10 gainers were mutual funds while insurance sector dominated the top losers chart.
ICB Employees Provident Mutual Fund 1 was day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Provati Insurance was the worst loser, dropping 10 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 209 points to close at 14,319 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 126 points to close at 8,597.
Of the issues traded, 184 declined, 85 advanced and 17 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 20.65 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 312 million.


