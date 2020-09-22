Deadline extended by 3 months to match slow progress



Representational Image

The extension has been approved for smooth implementation of the stimulus fund to the agriculture sector, said a BB circular issued on the day.

As per the circular, the deadline for disbursement has been extended till December 31 from September 30.

'We extended the deadline because banks have not made much progress in disbursing the stimulus funds to the sector due to various reasons,' said BB executive director Serajul Islam.

Six banks are yet to disburse any fund from the Tk 5,000 crore package to the agriculture sector, although the sector continues to be badly hit by prolonged flooding and the coronavirus outbreak.

Other scheduled banks have disbursed only Tk 1,114.16 crore in farm loan from the stimulus package among 46,815 farmers till August, according to the latest BB data.

Till August this year, Janata Bank, One Bank, Union Bank, the Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Modhumoti Bank and Shimanto Bank have not disbursed any funds to farmers from the package.

As many as 43 banks signed participation agreements with BB on disbursement of farm loan from the low-cost stimulus fund. The BB also set separate targets for these banks to disburse the low cost loans.

Senior central bank officials expressed dissatisfaction in a virtual meeting with bank officials on September 02 over the slow disbursement of agri-loans to farmers and cottage industry and micro, small and medium enterprise sectors from the stimulus funds.

To tackle the economic losses incurred due the outbreak of the deadly virus, the BB launched a Tk 5,000-crore stimulus fund for recovery of the agriculture sector on April 14. The tenure for the loans was set at 18 months, including a grace period of six months.

The banks will borrow the funds at 1 per cent interest rate and will lend at 4 per cent interest to farmers in line with the BB guidelines. The stimulus fund has not reached marginal farmers due to collateral issues and bureaucratic complexities within the banks, banking sources said.























The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday extended deadline for disbursement of Tk 5,000 crore agricultural refinance loans by three months in view of the slow progress in disbursement.The extension has been approved for smooth implementation of the stimulus fund to the agriculture sector, said a BB circular issued on the day.As per the circular, the deadline for disbursement has been extended till December 31 from September 30.'We extended the deadline because banks have not made much progress in disbursing the stimulus funds to the sector due to various reasons,' said BB executive director Serajul Islam.Six banks are yet to disburse any fund from the Tk 5,000 crore package to the agriculture sector, although the sector continues to be badly hit by prolonged flooding and the coronavirus outbreak.Other scheduled banks have disbursed only Tk 1,114.16 crore in farm loan from the stimulus package among 46,815 farmers till August, according to the latest BB data.Till August this year, Janata Bank, One Bank, Union Bank, the Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Modhumoti Bank and Shimanto Bank have not disbursed any funds to farmers from the package.As many as 43 banks signed participation agreements with BB on disbursement of farm loan from the low-cost stimulus fund. The BB also set separate targets for these banks to disburse the low cost loans.Senior central bank officials expressed dissatisfaction in a virtual meeting with bank officials on September 02 over the slow disbursement of agri-loans to farmers and cottage industry and micro, small and medium enterprise sectors from the stimulus funds.To tackle the economic losses incurred due the outbreak of the deadly virus, the BB launched a Tk 5,000-crore stimulus fund for recovery of the agriculture sector on April 14. The tenure for the loans was set at 18 months, including a grace period of six months.The banks will borrow the funds at 1 per cent interest rate and will lend at 4 per cent interest to farmers in line with the BB guidelines. The stimulus fund has not reached marginal farmers due to collateral issues and bureaucratic complexities within the banks, banking sources said.