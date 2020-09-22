Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:23 AM
latest
Home Business

Tk 5,000cr Agri-Refinancing Scheme

Deadline extended by 3 months to match slow progress

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Representational Image

Representational Image

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday extended deadline for disbursement of Tk 5,000 crore agricultural  refinance loans by three months in view of the slow progress in disbursement.
The extension has been approved for smooth implementation of the stimulus fund to the agriculture sector, said a BB circular issued on the day.
As per the circular, the deadline for disbursement has been extended till December 31 from September 30.
'We extended the deadline because banks have not made much progress in disbursing the stimulus funds to the sector due to various reasons,' said BB executive director Serajul Islam.
Six banks are yet to disburse any fund from the Tk 5,000 crore package to the agriculture sector, although the sector continues to be badly hit by prolonged flooding and the coronavirus outbreak.
Other scheduled banks have disbursed only Tk 1,114.16 crore in farm loan from the stimulus package among 46,815 farmers till August, according to the latest BB data.
Till August this year, Janata Bank, One Bank, Union Bank, the Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Modhumoti Bank and Shimanto Bank have not disbursed any funds to farmers from the package.
As many as 43 banks signed participation agreements with BB on disbursement of farm loan from the low-cost stimulus fund. The BB also set separate targets for these banks to disburse the low cost loans.
Senior central bank officials expressed dissatisfaction in a virtual meeting with bank officials on September 02 over the slow disbursement of agri-loans to farmers and cottage industry and micro, small and medium enterprise sectors from the stimulus funds.
To tackle the economic losses incurred due the outbreak of the deadly virus, the BB launched a Tk 5,000-crore stimulus fund for recovery of the agriculture sector on April 14. The tenure for the loans was set at 18 months, including a grace period of six months.
The banks will borrow the funds at 1 per cent interest rate and will lend at 4 per cent interest to farmers in line with the BB guidelines. The stimulus fund has not reached marginal farmers due to collateral issues and bureaucratic complexities within the banks, banking sources said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
BANKING EVENTS
‘TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump’
Vistara says salary cuts to be reviewed in January 2021
Britain overhauls virus-hit privatised rail sector
Richest 1pc’s emissions twice that of poorest 50pc: Analysis
HSBC shares hit 25-year low on report of China unreliable list
realme debuts smartphone C17 in Bangladesh


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft