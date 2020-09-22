Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:23 AM
KOICA to help strengthen Bangladesh’s road maintenance, management system

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Monday began an online fellowship programme on strengthening and building the capacity of Roads & Highways Department (RHD) officials focusing on road maintenance and management system.
The programme will continue until September 29, KOICA said.
This third year country-focused fellowship programme was launched in 2019 with total beneficiaries of 36 officials from RTHD and RHD aiming to promote Roads Maintenance and Management system in Bangladesh.
Through this online training, Republic of Korea's Road & Transportation Policies, Engineering approach for highway safety and bridge design, construction and maintenance will be addressed.
Especially, Korea Expressway Corporation will organize virtual field visits to important sites and offices in Republic of Korea for better understanding of Korea's strategies.
The RTHD and RHD officials will develop a Country Action Plan for Road Maintenance and Management System in Bangladesh in consultation by Korean experts.




For the smooth implementation of the training, KOICA has provided learning devices such as Samsung Notebooks for better access in the online learning environment.
Young-Ah Doh, County Director of KOICA, said the transportation sector is the one of Korea's   development priority areas for Bangladesh.
KOICA is about to finance US$ 8.9 million from 2020 to 2023 to an upcoming project titled "Improving the Reliability and Safety in National Highway Corridors of Bangladesh by Introduction of ITS (Intelligent Transport System)."
Through this comprehensive support from Republic of Korea, it is believed that Bangladesh can develop a Road & Safety Masterplan along with establishment of an effective road management system which will reduce time and accidents for much-needed improved road conditions in the country.   -UNB



