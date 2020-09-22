KOICA to help strengthen Bangladesh’s road maintenance, management system





The programme will continue until September 29, KOICA said.

This third year country-focused fellowship programme was launched in 2019 with total beneficiaries of 36 officials from RTHD and RHD aiming to promote Roads Maintenance and Management system in Bangladesh.

Through this online training, Republic of Korea's Road & Transportation Policies, Engineering approach for highway safety and bridge design, construction and maintenance will be addressed.

Especially, Korea Expressway Corporation will organize virtual field visits to important sites and offices in Republic of Korea for better understanding of Korea's strategies.

The RTHD and RHD officials will develop a Country Action Plan for Road Maintenance and Management System in Bangladesh in consultation by Korean experts.









For the smooth implementation of the training, KOICA has provided learning devices such as Samsung Notebooks for better access in the online learning environment.

Young-Ah Doh, County Director of KOICA, said the transportation sector is the one of Korea's development priority areas for Bangladesh.

KOICA is about to finance US$ 8.9 million from 2020 to 2023 to an upcoming project titled "Improving the Reliability and Safety in National Highway Corridors of Bangladesh by Introduction of ITS (Intelligent Transport System)."

