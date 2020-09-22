Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:23 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Muggers shoot businessman

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Muggers shot a businessman and snatched away Tk8, 500 from him in Bangshal area of Dhaka on Sunday midnight.
Injured Shukkur Ali, 44, a resident of Homna Upazila of Cumilla district, and a businessman at Banghal Alubazar, is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Shukkur said three muggers intercepted him when he was returning home by a rickshaw after ending business work in front of
Star Bakery and started beating the rickshaw puller. Later, they snatched away Tk 8,500 from his pocket and a gold chain from his neck.
"When I pulled one of them from behind while escaping, another mugger shot me and then they all fled the scene by a motorcycle," said Shukkur.
However, the businessman managed to come to the hospital alone, he added.
BM Shahin Fakir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangshal Police Station, told The Daily Observer that the muggers shot on left side of Shukkur's chest.  However, the physicians informed that he was out of danger.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KOICA to help strengthen Bangladesh’s road maintenance, management system
Muggers shoot businessman
Nearly 80pc displaced people have lost job, income due to virus: Survey
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
N’ganj mosque blast: 8 suspended Titas officials get bail
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur named in rape case
40 more deaths, 1,705 C-19 infections in 24 hours
Hasina to highlight vaccine, Rohingya issues in virtual UNGA speech


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft