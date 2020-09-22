|
Muggers shoot businessman
Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 57
Muggers shot a businessman and snatched away Tk8, 500 from him in Bangshal area of Dhaka on Sunday midnight.
Injured Shukkur Ali, 44, a resident of Homna Upazila of Cumilla district, and a businessman at Banghal Alubazar, is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Shukkur said three muggers intercepted him when he was returning home by a rickshaw after ending business work in front of
Star Bakery and started beating the rickshaw puller. Later, they snatched away Tk 8,500 from his pocket and a gold chain from his neck.
"When I pulled one of them from behind while escaping, another mugger shot me and then they all fled the scene by a motorcycle," said Shukkur.
However, the businessman managed to come to the hospital alone, he added.
BM Shahin Fakir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangshal Police Station, told The Daily Observer that the muggers shot on left side of Shukkur's chest. However, the physicians informed that he was out of danger.