Muggers shoot businessman





Injured Shukkur Ali, 44, a resident of Homna Upazila of Cumilla district, and a businessman at Banghal Alubazar, is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Shukkur said three muggers intercepted him when he was returning home by a rickshaw after ending business work in front of

Star Bakery and started beating the rickshaw puller. Later, they snatched away Tk 8,500 from his pocket and a gold chain from his neck.

"When I pulled one of them from behind while escaping, another mugger shot me and then they all fled the scene by a motorcycle," said Shukkur.

However, the businessman managed to come to the hospital alone, he added.

BM Shahin Fakir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangshal Police Station, told The Daily Observer that the muggers shot on left side of Shukkur's chest. However, the physicians informed that he was out of danger.















