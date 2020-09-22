Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:22 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The trial of coronavirus vaccine of Chinese company Synovac Biotech will start soon in Bangladesh, said Health Secretary MA Mannan on Monday
They will send a letter to the Ministry of Health soon informing it of the starting date of the third phase trial, he added.
He came up with the remark after a meeting of the Health Ministry at the secretariat.
Responding to a question, the secretary said,
"We are also keeping an eye on the latest information about the coronavirus vaccine. We are in contact with all of them."
Nine companies around the world are working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. "We are in touch with five of these companies. If the vaccine is developed, we are ready to buy it immediately so that we can bring it quickly."
"We have allowed Sinovac to start its third phase trial. They will start working immediately. They will work in cooperation with International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), he said.
They have discussed various issues related to the trial with icddr,b. Sinovac will send a written letter to the Health Ministry on Monday or Tuesday, the secretary said.
The time of the trial will be known from the letter. The letter will contain all the information related to the trial.
The secretary further said there will be an inter-ministerial meeting on coronavirus on Tuesday with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam in the chair.
MA Mannan also said, "We are monitoring the current situation of coronavirus. We have full preparation to face he second wave."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
KOICA to help strengthen Bangladesh’s road maintenance, management system
Muggers shoot businessman
Nearly 80pc displaced people have lost job, income due to virus: Survey
Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary
N’ganj mosque blast: 8 suspended Titas officials get bail
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur named in rape case
40 more deaths, 1,705 C-19 infections in 24 hours
Hasina to highlight vaccine, Rohingya issues in virtual UNGA speech


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft