Trial of Chinese corona vaccine to start soon: Health Secretary





They will send a letter to the Ministry of Health soon informing it of the starting date of the third phase trial, he added.

He came up with the remark after a meeting of the Health Ministry at the secretariat.

Responding to a question, the secretary said,

"We are also keeping an eye on the latest information about the coronavirus vaccine. We are in contact with all of them."

Nine companies around the world are working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. "We are in touch with five of these companies. If the vaccine is developed, we are ready to buy it immediately so that we can bring it quickly."

"We have allowed Sinovac to start its third phase trial. They will start working immediately. They will work in cooperation with International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), he said.

They have discussed various issues related to the trial with icddr,b. Sinovac will send a written letter to the Health Ministry on Monday or Tuesday, the secretary said.

The time of the trial will be known from the letter. The letter will contain all the information related to the trial.

The secretary further said there will be an inter-ministerial meeting on coronavirus on Tuesday with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam in the chair.

MA Mannan also said, "We are monitoring the current situation of coronavirus. We have full preparation to face he second wave."

















The trial of coronavirus vaccine of Chinese company Synovac Biotech will start soon in Bangladesh, said Health Secretary MA Mannan on MondayThey will send a letter to the Ministry of Health soon informing it of the starting date of the third phase trial, he added.He came up with the remark after a meeting of the Health Ministry at the secretariat.Responding to a question, the secretary said,"We are also keeping an eye on the latest information about the coronavirus vaccine. We are in contact with all of them."Nine companies around the world are working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. "We are in touch with five of these companies. If the vaccine is developed, we are ready to buy it immediately so that we can bring it quickly.""We have allowed Sinovac to start its third phase trial. They will start working immediately. They will work in cooperation with International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), he said.They have discussed various issues related to the trial with icddr,b. Sinovac will send a written letter to the Health Ministry on Monday or Tuesday, the secretary said.The time of the trial will be known from the letter. The letter will contain all the information related to the trial.The secretary further said there will be an inter-ministerial meeting on coronavirus on Tuesday with Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam in the chair.MA Mannan also said, "We are monitoring the current situation of coronavirus. We have full preparation to face he second wave."