Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:22 AM
N’ganj mosque blast: 8 suspended Titas officials get bail

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

A Narayanganj Court on Monday granted bail to eight suspended officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd in a case over the blasts at a mosque in Nayaranganj that left 33 people dead.
Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Aftabuzzaman passed the order when police produced them before the court on completion of their two-day remand, said court police inspector Asaduzzaman.
Those who secured bail are- Fatullah zonal office manager engineer Mohammad Sirajul Islam, deputy manager Mahmudur Rahman Rabbi, assistant engineer SM Hasan Shahriar, assistant engineer Manik Mia, senior supervisor Md Manibur Rahman, senior development officer Md Aiyub Ali, helper Md Hanif Mia and Md Ismail Prothan.
On September 19, the court placed them on a two-day remand over the mosque blast case.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the
suspended officials.
Around 40 people were injured   in the blasts at Baitul Salam Jame Mosque in Fatullah after Isha prayer on September 4.   -UNB


