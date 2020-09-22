

Ex-DUCSU VP Nur named in rape case

The case was initiated by a postgraduate student of Islamic Studies at Dhaka University on Sunday, according to Lalbagh Police OC KM Ashraf Uddin.

However, the main accused in the case is Hasan Al Mamun, a postgraduate student from the same department who is currently serving as the convener of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students' Rights, a platform for students demanding reforms to the quota system in government services.

Mamun is charged with enticing the alleged victim with false promises of marriage before raping her, OC Ashraf told bdnews24.com.

"Five others have been charged with abetting the rape, including Nur. The incident took place in the Nawabganj area of Lalbagh, according to the complaint."

The other suspects in the case are Nazmul Hasan Sohag, Saiful Islam, Nazmul Huda and Abdullah Hil Baki, who are all involved with the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students' Rights.

Asked about the allegation levelled at him, Mamun told bdnews24.com: "We don't know anything about the case. We haven't done any of the things that we're accused of."

"It may be based on an ulterior motive. We will protest against it once we know the details of the case."

Nur could not be reached for comment.

-bdnews24.com















