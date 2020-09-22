40 more deaths, 1,705 C-19 infections in 24 hours





The country on Monday reported 40 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll 4,979 and 1,705 people were tested positive, taking the infection tally to 350,621, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Some 12,967 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 13,053 were tested in 99 labs across the country. So far 1,834,323samples have been tested.The latest day's infection rate was 13.06 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.11 per cent.However, a total of 2,152 patients were declared free of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 258,717.Around 73.79 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.42 per cent has died.Among the dead patients of Monday, 27 were men and 13 were women. Moreover, 26 of them in Dhaka, nine in Chattogram, two in Rangpur, and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna.Thirty-seven of them have died in different hospitals, two at their respective residences and one tested positive after death.The gender breakdown of Covid-19's victims shows that 77.79 per cent or 3,873 of the total were men, and 22.21 per cent or 1,106 were women.Division-wise fatalities, 2,449 in Dhaka division, 1,035 in Chattogram, 417 in Khulna, 331 in Rajshahi, 234 in Rangpur, 221 in Sylhet, 185 in Barishal and 107 in Mymensingh.According to the age group analysis of Covid-19 victims, as of Monday, the majority of patients that died - 2,514 or 50.49 per cent - were aged sixty and above.Currently, 46,904 people are quarantined across the country - including 1,258 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 478,072 people have completed their quarantine course.There are 13,618 general beds available in the country for Covid-19 treatment where 2,875 people are already admitted, and 10,743 beds are available for treatment.Moreover, there are 532 ICU facilities in the country and 231 ICU beds are available for the treatment of novel coronavirus infected patients in the country.Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.According to Worldometer's COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 9,65,398 people globally and infected 3,12,63,651 as of Monday.