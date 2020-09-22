Hasina to highlight vaccine, Rohingya issues in virtual UNGA speech





"She will also highlight global issues, including Rohingya crisis, in the pre-recorded speech to be delivered at 8:00pm (Bangladesh time) on September 26," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday.

The foreign ministry briefed the media virtually on various aspects of the UNGA and Bangladesh's virtual presence. State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were present.

Sheikh Hasina, like other global leaders, is joining the 75th UN General Assembly (UNGA) virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic. She will also talk about climate change, migration, women empowerment and child rights, exchange of technology and gender balance, Momen said.

"The Prime Minister will also highlight steps taken by the government in addressing people's sufferings and protecting them from Covid-19 and the importance of working together to ensure availability of a vaccine for all and end people's sufferings," the Foreign Minister said.

He said Bangladesh will take up the Rohingya issue at the UNGA like previous years, especially ongoing legal procedures at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Bangladesh will raise the Rohingya issue for the fourth time and reiterate the five-point proposals placed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier seeking solution to the crisis, he added.

The 75th UNGA session began on September 15 and this year, due to the pandemic, it is unlike any other in the organisation's history.

Like previous years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver her speech in Bangla.

"Obviously, coronavirus pandemic will be a very important issue at the UNGA this year. The focus will be on how to cooperate in health and economic recovery from the pandemic," he said.

Also, from Bangladesh perspective, Rohingya issue will be another important point to be presented by the Prime Minister, he said.

Dr Momen said he would attend a number of events virtually apart from representing the Prime Minister in some programmes. Prime Minister Hasina will also deliver pre-recorded speeches in a number of programmes.

The first one is scheduled to be delivered at 4:00am on Tuesday (today) at the high-level event to mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

"The progress of the ongoing legal process at the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the International Criminal Court will come up," Momen added.

On September 30, she will deliver speech at a summit on biodiversity.

The Prime Minister will also deliver speech at high-level meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for action (Beijing +25) on October 1.















