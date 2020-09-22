Onion prices rising again after sliding for 3 days



A labourer unloading an onion sack from boat to a wholesale market at Farashganj in the capital on Monday. Traders attributed the high prices of onion to the absence of sufficient supplies of the spice item to the markets. PHOTO: OBSERVER

But as most onion was rotten, supply situation in the market didn't significantly improve and traders raised prices at least by Tk 5 per kg. Earlier in the week, local onion prices fell by at least Tk 25 per kg on news that Indian onion started arriving.

Local onion sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg on Monday up from Tk 60 per kg to Tk 65 by the week-end. The price came down from Tk 110 per kg and Tk 120 few days back. Local onion sold between Tk 40 and Tk 45 per kg in August.

On the other hand, Indian onion sold from available stock at Tk 55 per kg to Tk 60 as against Tk 30 per kg to Tk 35 before the crisis developed. Some traders on Monday sold waste onions at Tk 50 per kg.

In the capital's Shyambazar wholesale market prices have fallen but staying still high. Traders fear that higher price may continue for some time until new stocks arrive from other sources for which importers are opening L/Cs. But it may take at least one month for arrival of the consignments.

Sources said that the government is bringing in onions from Turkey and Myanmar by next month to allay any fears of a shortage. Meanwhile, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling onion at fair price in the city.

Onions will be delivered at people's doorstep under a pilot project, said Commerce wholesale markets of Chattogram shot up to Tk70 per Secretary Md Jafar Uddin adding the government will take action against those to be found manipulating the supply.

Meanwhile, the government has opened an online sale window for onion amid a spike in its prices on the back of a ban on exports by India.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi virtually inaugurated the programme on Sunday as part of the efforts to cool down spiraling prices of the commodity in the country.

"Those who feel uncomfortable in buying onions from TCB trucks will be able to purchase it through this programme," said TCB Chairman Brig Gen Md Ariful Hasan. In future, customers will be able to buy a maximum of 5 kg online, said Jahangir Alam Shovon, general manager of e-CAB.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh importers have been eagerly waiting for onion consignments to get cleared from Chittagong port, a day after the Indian government allowed pre-contracted onions to enter the markets.

According to the Chittagong Plant Quarantine Station, more than 200 import permits (IPs) were issued for 88,045 tonnes of onions from September 3 to 17.

Of them, 3,320 tonnes are from the Netherlands, 2,420 tonnes from New Zealand, 18,831 tonnes from Myanmar, 22,069 tonnes from Egypt, 6,451 tonnes from Turkey, 16,205 tonnes from China and 18,749 tonnes from Pakistan.

Md Ashaduzzaman Bulbul, Deputy Director of Chittagong Plant Quarantine Station, said they were avoiding delays in issuing IPs to release the imported onions as quickly as possible.per kg.

Following the sudden price hike, the district administration had conducted mobile court drives and fined ten wholesalers of Khatunganj and Chaktai.

Following the drives of the district administrations, over 100 businessmen, particularly onion traders, went on a wildcat strike shutting down their shops on September 8 last.

They did not open their shops and staged demonstrations in the area against the action of the mobile court.

But the shops reopened on September 9 after a meeting with Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam.

Since then the prices of onion in Chattogram has remained stable.

With the sudden rise of prices of onion, several local businessmen opened L/C (Letter of Credit) to import onion from Netherlands, Turkey, Egypt Myanmar and China.

A business conglomerate of the Country S Alam group opened L/C for import of 20,000 metric tonnes of onion from Turkey on Sunday which was expected to arrive within one month.

Besides, the onions weighing more than one lakh tonne of other importers of Chattogram are likely to arrive in Chattogram in the next 20 days.

Meanwhile, onion-laden trucks stranded at the Indian ports opposite to Hili Land Port (HLP) and Sonamasjid Land Port started entering Bangladesh on Saturday after remaining suspended for several days.

It is reported that some 300 onion-laden trucks with 6,000 tonnes of the commodity have remained stranded inside India for the last five to seven days.

Several importers from the border districts of Satkhira, Chapainwabganj, Jessore and Rajshahi are reportedly controlling the entire markets of onion in the country.

Only 12 importers belonging to the border districts are controlling the entire market through several commission agents including 20 in Chattogram. The wholesalers are to honour the command of the importers.

The wholesalers said there were no Bangladeshi importers in the country. Bangladesh produces 24 lakh tonnes of onion annually and imports nearly 11 tonnes to meet the domestic demand, according to the government.















