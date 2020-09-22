Onion prices stable in Ctg





CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: Prices of onion in Chattogram have remained stable over the lastfew days.Md Idris, General Secretary of Hamidullah Market Traders Association, told the Daily Observer that the onion was selling at Tk55 to Tk60 per kg on Sunday at Khatunganj wholesale market.He said, "We have a huge stock of onion in different godowns of Khatunganj and Chaktai."At the beginning of the current month, all of a sudden, prices of onion in thewholesale markets of Chattogram shot up to Tk70 per kilogram from that of Tk25 per kg.Following the sudden price hike, the district administration had conducted mobile court drives and fined ten wholesalers of Khatunganj and Chaktai.Following the drives of the district administrations, over 100 businessmen, particularly onion traders, went on a wildcat strike shutting down their shops on September 8 last.They did not open their shops and staged demonstrations in the area against the action of the mobile court.But the shops reopened on September 9 after a meeting with Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam.Since then the prices of onion in Chattogram has remained stable.With the sudden rise of prices of onion, several local businessmen opened L/C (Letter of Credit) to import onion from Netherlands, Turkey, Egypt Myanmar and China.A business conglomerate of the Country S Alam group opened L/C for import of 20,000 metric tonnes of onion from Turkey on Sunday which was expected to arrive within one month.Besides, the onions weighing more than one lakh tonne of other importers of Chattogram are likely to arrive in Chattogram in the next 20 days.Meanwhile, onion-laden trucks stranded at the Indian ports opposite to Hili Land Port (HLP) and Sonamasjid Land Port started entering Bangladesh on Saturday after remaining suspended for several days.It is reported that some 300 onion-laden trucks with 6,000 tonnes of the commodity have remained stranded inside India for the last five to seven days.Several importers from the border districts of Satkhira, Chapainwabganj, Jessore and Rajshahi are reportedly controlling the entire markets of onion in the country.Only 12 importers belonging to the border districts are controlling the entire market through several commission agents including 20 in Chattogram. The wholesalers are to honour the command of the importers.The wholesalers said there were no Bangladeshi importers in the country. Bangladesh produces 24 lakh tonnes of onion annually and imports nearly 11 tonnes to meet the domestic demand, according to the government.