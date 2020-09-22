Video
PM for stringent measures to tackle second corona wave

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Fearing the second wave of Covid-19 transmission in the winter the government is likely to take stringent measures so that health guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) can be implemented properly.
Following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instruction given at the cabinet meeting held on Monday, the Cabinet Division convened an inter-ministerial meeting on Tuesday with the stakeholders to work out a plan and ensure enforcement of the guidelines to prevent the disease.
While talking to the cabinet members in informal session after Monday's cabinet meeting, the PM instructed authorities concerned to take stringent measures to tackle second wave of Covid-19 pandemic by forcing people to comply with the health guidelines.
The PM joined the meeting through videoconference while the cabinet members joined from Secretariat's cabinet conference room.
While briefing media at the secretariat Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after the cabinet meeting the Prime Minister had asked the authorities concerned to be more cautious and sincere to protect the country's people from the deadly virus infections.
"The PM fears that the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic may hit the country in between the
second half of October and the first half of November.
However, most people are reluctant to comply with the health guidelines despite having compulsion on using face masks.
As a result, the infection rate of the virus may become deadlier this year, he said adding that she had asked the authorities to ensure implementation of the health guidelines.
Following the PM's instruction, the Cabinet Division has already convened an inter-ministerial consultation meeting on Tuesday.
The stakeholders have been asked to joined the meeting and place their opinions. Following the previous experiences and recommendations of the meeting, further steps will be taken to eliminate the disease from the country, he added.
He said along with the emergency consultation meeting, authorities of the mosques were also instructed to campaign on the issue before and after the prayers of Zohr, Maghrib and Iisha.
The meeting discussed the issues of creating awareness among people. The district information offices have been asked to create mass awareness campaign among common people.


