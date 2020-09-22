SC upholds Khalidi's bail





A three-member bench chaired by senior judge of the Appellate Division Justice Muhammad Imam Ali upheld the bail after hearing the petition.

The ACC filed the petition with the Appellate Division on August 27 challenging the HC order that granted anticipatory bail to the journalist in a corruption case.









Senior lawyers Barrister Shafique Ahmed, Abdul Matin Khasru and AM Amin Uddin appeared for Khalidi while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC.

On August 26, the HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman granted eight weeks anticipatory bail to Khalidi in the graft case.

ACC's Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan filed the case with its Dhaka Integrated Office-1.

