Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:21 AM
Sagira Morshed Murder

Hearing on charge framing now on Oct 7

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday  deferred till October 7 the hearing on charge framing against four accused in the case for killing Sagira Morshed in the capital 32 years ago.The four accused are Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury, his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, brother-in-law (wife's brother) Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and a "hired killer", Maruf Reza.
Judge KM Emrul Kayes of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after the defence lawyers submitted separate petitions seeking adjournment of the hearing.
Meantime, lawyer for accused Maruf Reza submitted a petition for treating him as a juvenile as his age was 17 years old when the incident took place in 1989. He also urged the court to send the charges wrote against him to the Juvenile Court for trial.
The court, however, fixed the same date for hearing on the issue.
On July 25, 1989, the victim, Sagira, 34, was going to Viqarunnisa Noon School at the capital's Bailey Road by a rickshaw to pick up her daughter Saharat.
Sagira, however, could not reach her daughter as muggers shot and killed her in front of the school.
Abdus Salam Chowdhury, husband of the victim, filed a murder case against unknown people with Ramna Police Station the same day.
The accused Maruf Reza, now a housing businessman and resident of Bailey Road, was the nephew of the then home minister Maj Gen (retd) Mahmudul Hasan.
Maruf Reza filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the court order.
A total of 26 police officers investigated the case from 1990 to 2019.
On July 11, 2019, the High Court dismissed the writ and directed the PBI to submit a report after thorough investigation.
In a press briefing in January this year, PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder disclosed that Sagira Morshed's brother-in-law Dr Hasan gave Tk, 15000 to Maruf for the killing and the rest of the money has not been paid yet.


