DGHS driver Malek on 14-day remand

Abdul Malek, a driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), was placed on a 14 day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday in two separate cases filed on charges of possessing an illegal firearm and trading fake currencies.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam passed the order after Sub-Inspector Md Rubel Sheikh of Turag Police Station and also the investigation officer of the cases produced him before the court with a 14-day remand prayer.

Malek's lawyer Advocate GM Mijanur Rahman submitted two separate petitions seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer. After hearing both sides, the court rejected his bail petition and passed the remand order.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Malek from Kamarpara area under Turag Police Station in Dhaka.