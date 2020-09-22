Video
‘Positive progress’ in discussion on water sharing: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das meets Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at the Secretariat on Monday. photo : Observer

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said there has been a positive progress in discussion on sharing the water of common rivers including Teesta.
He made the comment at a press briefing after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das met him at the Secretariat.
He also thanked the Indian government on behalf of the Prime Minister for funding the procurement of equipment for the development of road infrastructure, bus and trucks for Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation.
"Bangladesh and India's friendly relationship is multi-dimensional. The prime ministers of the two countries are very cordial in improving the relationship between the governments and the people," Quader said.
Minister Quader, also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said it is possible to resolve any problem if there is mutual understanding between the neighbours. He cited border issues and exchange of enclaves as examples of resolving outstanding problems.
On March 2, visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Bangladesh and India are working to finalise an agreement on water sharing of seven common rivers within this year.
"We agreed to expedite harmonisation of this data so that water-sharing agreement can be finalised as early as possible, possibly within this year," he said highlighting the water flow of seven trans-boundary rivers.   -UNB



