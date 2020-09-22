Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:21 AM
Home Back Page

Dancer Ivan remanded on human trafficking charges

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Court correspondent

National Film Award winning dancer and choreographer Ivan Shahriar Sohag was placed on a seven-day remand by a Dhaka court on Monday for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking to the United Arab Emirates.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after a hearing on remand plea, said GRO Shapan Kumar Maondal.
Sub Inspector Md Kamruzzaman of Criminal Investigation Officer (CID) also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case on September 15 submitted a seven day remand prayer. Later the court fixed Monday for hearing on remand prayer.
Ivan's lawyer Adv Mahmudul Hasan made a plea before the court to annul the remand plea and grant bail.
 Earlier the CID arrested the international human trafficking ringleader Azam Khan and four others on charges of forcing young women into prostitution in Dubai after trafficking them as tourists.
Two of the arrested gave confessional statements before the court.
From the statement, the CID found that the choreographer Ivan was involved in the sex
trafficking.
On July 2, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrinal Kanti Das of CID filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station under Human Trafficking Act.


