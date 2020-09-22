Video
PIB director Ilias dies in  road crash

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Md Ilias Bhuiyan, a director of Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB), died in a road accident in Dhaka's Jatrabari on Monday.
Ilias was declared dead by doctors after he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Md Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost.
Ilias, 51, was returning to Dhaka from Narayanganj, co-riding with his personal driver on a motorbike. A truck slammed the motorcycle, leaving the two critically injured on the scene," the victim's brother Yasir Arafat told bdnews24.com. The injured driver, also named Ilias, was admitted to the DMCH. Ilias who was serving the PIB as its director of study and training began his career as a BCS official in 1988.   -bdnews24.com


