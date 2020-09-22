BD’s pursuit for peace to continue: PM





Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of the greatest Bangali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"On this International Day of Peace, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I would like to reiterate our firm conviction to global peace, justice, and harmony through upholding the values and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," she said in a message marking the International Day of Peace.

Inspired by the defining words of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that 'Peace is imperative for the survival of mankind' and guided by his Foreign Policy dictum 'Friendship to all, malice to none', Bangladesh has relentlessly been contributing to international peace, the Prime Minister said.

"Our flagship resolution on the Culture of Peace at the UN is a testimony to our unflinching support to the cause of global peace," she said. The Prime Minister said their peace-centric Foreign Policy has prompted them to emerge as one of the leaders in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation.

"At the United Nations, we also pioneered the adoption of the landmark resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security by the Security Council."

The Prime Minister said the Day inspires humanity to spread compassion and kindness.

The UN General Assembly has declared this day as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing non-violence and cease-fire. The theme for the Day this year is "Shaping Peace Together".

The Prime Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has endangered international peace and is likely to roll back hard-earned achievements in this area.

She said it is indeed disheartening to see that despite UN Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire, millions of innocent people, including the Rohingyas, continue to be victims of protracted conflicts in many parts of the world.

"Their quest for peace remains unanswered and their basic human dignity trampled," said the Prime Minister.

She said the worrying rise of hate speech, xenophobia, and intolerance are creating scope for unrest.

"Against this backdrop, there's a pressing need for "Shaping Peace Together" as underscored by this year's theme," said the Prime Minister.









She said the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations gives them an opportunity to commit to such a partnership for a world free from fear and want. -UNB





