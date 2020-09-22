Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:21 AM
latest
Home Back Page

BD’s pursuit for peace to continue: PM

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday pledged to continue Bangladesh's pursuit for realising Bangabandhu's dream towards building a peaceful, tolerant, pluralist, and inclusive society leaving no one behind.
Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of the greatest Bangali of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"On this International Day of Peace, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I would like to reiterate our firm conviction to global peace, justice, and harmony through upholding the values and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," she said in a message marking the International Day of Peace.
Inspired by the defining words of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that 'Peace is imperative for the survival of mankind' and guided by his Foreign Policy dictum 'Friendship to all, malice to none', Bangladesh has relentlessly been contributing to international peace, the Prime Minister said.
"Our flagship resolution on the Culture of Peace at the UN is a testimony to our unflinching support to the cause of global peace," she said. The Prime Minister said their peace-centric Foreign Policy has prompted them to emerge as one of the leaders in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation.
"At the United Nations, we also pioneered the adoption of the landmark resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security by the Security Council."
The Prime Minister said the Day inspires humanity to spread compassion and kindness.
The UN General Assembly has declared this day as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing non-violence and cease-fire. The theme for the Day this year is "Shaping Peace Together".
The Prime Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic has endangered international peace and is likely to roll back hard-earned achievements in this area.
She said it is indeed disheartening to see that despite UN Secretary-General's call for a global ceasefire, millions of innocent people, including the Rohingyas, continue to be victims of protracted conflicts in many parts of the world.
"Their quest for peace remains unanswered and their basic human dignity trampled," said the Prime Minister.
She said the worrying rise of hate speech, xenophobia, and intolerance are creating scope for unrest.
"Against this backdrop, there's a pressing need for "Shaping Peace Together" as underscored by this year's theme," said the Prime Minister.




She said the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations gives them an opportunity to commit to such a partnership for a world free from fear and want.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DGHS driver Malek on 14-day remand
‘Positive progress’ in discussion on water sharing: Quader
Dancer Ivan remanded on human trafficking charges
UK weighs new nat’l lockdown as it faces 50,000 C-19 cases per day
PIB director Ilias dies in  road crash
BD’s pursuit for peace to continue: PM
HC issues rule over release of 83 migrants
HC acquits all 8 convicted accused in murder case


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft