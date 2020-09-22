Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
HC issues rule over release of 83 migrants

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the government to explain in two weeks why it should not be directed to release 83 detained migrant workers, who returned from Vietnam and Qatar last month.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule after hearing on a public interest litigation filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Salah Uddin Reagan.
Secretaries of the ministries of home, law and foreign affairs, the inspector general of police, the inspector general of prisons and Turag police station's officer-in-charge have been made respondents to the rule.
The petitioner submitted that the law enforcers quarantined the migrants for 14 days on their arrival and they were sent to the jail on September 1 after their arrest under Section 54 of CrPC although there was no specific allegation against them.
Of the total 83 migrants, 81 returned from Vietnam while the rest two from Qatar. They were in quarantine for 14 days before they were arrested.
During hearing of the petition, the lawyer told the court that the arrested migrants were not brought back to the country under any extradition treaty. They returned to the country after they were given general mercy by the governments of Vietnam and Qatar. Therefore, they cannot be kept detained in jail without specific allegations, the lawyer argued.


