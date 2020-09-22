Video
HC acquits all 8 convicted accused in murder case

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday acquitted all the eight accused, who were convicted by a Speedy Tribunal court on the charges of killing Golam Shamsul Hayder, an assistant accountant of Rajarbagh Police Telecom, at Motijheel Colony in the capital in 2006.
Among the eight convicts, six were sentenced to death while the rest two to life imprisonment by the lower court.
The HC bench of Justice Krishna Debnath and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin delivered the verdict after accepting the death references and appeals filed by the convicted accused challenging the trial court verdict in the case.
The HC observed that the allegations brought against the accused have not been proven beyond reasonable doubt, and there is no eyewitness.
Lawyer AKM Fazlul Haque Khan Farid along with Advocate Saifur Rahman Rahi argued for the accused Anowar Hossain while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Saheen Ahmed Khan represented the state during the hearing of the case in the court.
DAG Saheen Ahmed Khan said the government will move an appeal before the Appellate Division against the HC verdict.
On December 30 in 2014, the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Judge Sahed Nur Uddin awarded death penalty to Abdul Latif, Anwar Hossain Sarkar, Hafizul Hossain, Wasim, Kajal Miah alias Kajol, and Babul alias Tapon Chakraborty in the murder case.
The tribunal also awarded life term imprisonment to Shamsul Alam and Razan Miah and fined them Tk 1 lakh each.
Anwar, Wasim, Kajal, and Shamsul are now in jail, Latif died, and the others remain fugitive.
Golam Shamsul Haider, who was an assistant accountant of Rajarbagh Police Telecom in Dhaka was killed on September 6 in 2006 at the Motijheel AGB colony.
On the day deceased brother Md Abul Kalam Azad filed a murder case against unidentified miscreants.


