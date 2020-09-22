Video
Cabinet nods to draft proposal of Sheikh Hasina Medical Univ

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

The Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft proposal of a medical university to be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aiming at expanding advanced healthcare services by ensuring scope for higher medical education and more research in the sector.
The fifth medical university named as 'Sheikh Hasina Medical University' will be established in Khulna.
The approval was given in regular weekly Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the through videoconference while other members joined from the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room.
"The Cabinet gave its final nod to a draft of the "Sheikh Hasina Medical University of Khulna Act, 2020" to establish a medical university," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing after the meeting at the Secretariat.




The main purpose of establishing medical university in Khulna division is to groom and build highly-educated expert researchers in medical education at postgraduate level along with maintaining and improving the standard of education and research in medical colleges at graduate level, he added.


