HC stays decision to cancel FF status of 192 ex-BGB men













The court also directed the government to give them benefits as freedom fighters.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the orders after hearing on five separate writ petitions filed by the 192 retired BGB personnel and one retired BAF member challenging the legality of the government decision.

Earlier the HC had stayed the decision of cancelling freedom fighter status of another 167 BGB members on the same ground.

