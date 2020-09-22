Video
HC stays decision to cancel FF status of 192 ex-BGB men

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed the government decision of cancelling the freedom fighter status of 192 more former members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).




The court also directed the government to give them benefits as freedom fighters.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the orders after hearing on five separate writ petitions filed by the 192 retired BGB personnel and one retired BAF member challenging the legality of the government decision.
Earlier the HC had stayed the decision of cancelling freedom fighter status of another 167 BGB members on the same ground.
The HC issued five separate rules asking the authorities concrned to explain in four weeks why the decision of cancelling the freedom fighter status of the 192 retired BGB and BAF personnel would not be declared illegal.



