Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:20 AM
The World Institute for Peace (WIP) organized a discussion on World Peace Day-2020 at Aziz Super Market, Shahbag in the capital on Monday. WIP Chairman Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, Secretary General Muhammad Shanazar were present in the event. Among the members of the 7-member steering committee of the WIP, Bangladesh Branch-Sumna Nazneen (Ambassador), Bonday Ali distinguished businessman and social worker, Md Shamim Reza Khan General Secretary Bangiya Sahitya-Sanskriti Sangsad, Shahina Akter Sumi Director of Sur Sahitya Online Academy, Bernad Gomes Director of Mohakhali Christian Co-operative, Rumana Jahan (Teacher) and Azmain Ahnaf Arnob (Teacher) also took part in the programme.   photo: observer


