Chehlum

The Chehlam of Jahanara Begum, wife of late Advocate AKM Makbul Hossain, was held in Bagura on September 17.Jahanara Begum died on August 9, 2020 at her residence in Bagura. She was 91. She left behind three sons four daughters, nine grand sons and daughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death. A doa and milad and mahfil seeking salvation of the departed soul was also held there.