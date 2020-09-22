Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Country’s first ‘geological museum’ to be set up in Jaflong

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

SYLHET, Sept 21: The Bangladesh Bureau of Mineral Development (BMD) plans to set up the country's first 'geological museum' at Jaflong in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet to stop stone extraction in the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA).
BMD has already started the process as Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazmus Shakib confirmed the matter.
The BMD informed the Gowainghat Upazila administration about the plan in a letter last week in the wake of preparations to stop the illegal stone extraction by putting up signboards with the instructions of the High Court.
According to the Gowainghat Upazila administration, in 2012, the High Court directed Jaflong to be declares an ECA, in response to an application by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).
A notification was issued on 18 February 2015 declaring Jaflong an ECA and on January 11, 2016, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources conferred 'geological heritage' status on Jaflong. In this, 22.59 acres of land in Jaflong was declared as reserved area.
Meanwhile, an organisation called M/S Jalalabad Lime Manufacturers and Trading Association, in a letter dated August 17, 2020 claimed that they took acquisition of the protected area in Jaflong in 1972.
An official letter on the establishment of a geological museum said that 25.59 acres of land have been declared a geological heritage in the national interest for the protection of open rock, limestone and for purposes of research.   -UNB


