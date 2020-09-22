

Exemplary punishment for enlisted Yaba traders



Reportedly, some 102 godfathers and dealers - who surrendered to the law enforcers on February 16 last year- are also trying to get released on bail in the two cases filed against them each -- over arms and narcotics. It has been witnessed before that most smugglers never emendated and as a result they failed to tackle the dark temptation of smuggling



These drug peddlers are getting bailed as some of their godfathers are spared from actions of the law because of their strong affiliation with political leaders. Now the question arises, if they return back to their old crimes, how would we be able to curb the menace?



Again, it had been reported that previously the listed godfathers were not investigated properly. However, a recent investigation report revealed that numbers of Rohingya community members as Yaba carriers has risen rapidly.



Back in 2018, the government declared a mission to eliminate drugs, and several anti-drug drives claimed more than 300 lives. This year, the number of casualties stands 13 by the gun fights. This deadly pill is entering Bangladesh through 42 points. Besides land routes, the smugglers are bringing the pills through sea and air routes too. Sometimes, it is carried inside electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops etc. Innovative ways are being used to smuggle narcotics.











Now the concerning issue, despite the 'Zero Tolerance Policy' of government and getting reprimanded by the law, why are the bold drug dealers returning to their illegal trade? The reason behind this is simple. They are returning because we are unable to create employment for them. Also we are failing to rehabilitate the former criminals.



