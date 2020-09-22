Video
Exemplary punishment for enlisted Yaba traders

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

It is discouraging to note that under the 'new normal', a dozen or so enlisted narcotics smugglers of Teknaf have now gone back to their previous sinister trade. These narcos were hiding their heads after the anti-narcotics drive began.  According to the media report, since July 31, there have been no significant drives against narcotics traders by district police. While RAB and BGB scored notable success in seizing the deadly Yaba pills in some border areas.

Reportedly, some 102 godfathers and dealers - who surrendered to the law enforcers on February 16 last year- are also trying to get released on bail in the two cases filed against them each -- over arms and narcotics. It has been witnessed before that most smugglers never emendated and as a result they failed to tackle the dark temptation of smuggling

These drug peddlers are getting bailed as some of their godfathers are spared from actions of the law because of their strong affiliation with political leaders. Now the question arises, if they return back to their old crimes, how would we be able to curb the menace?

Again, it had been reported that previously the listed godfathers were not investigated properly. However, a recent investigation report revealed that numbers of Rohingya community members as Yaba carriers has risen rapidly.

Back in 2018, the government declared a mission to eliminate drugs, and several anti-drug drives claimed more than 300 lives. This year, the number of casualties stands 13 by the gun fights. This deadly pill is entering Bangladesh through 42 points. Besides land routes, the smugglers are bringing the pills through sea and air routes too. Sometimes, it is carried inside electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, laptops etc. Innovative ways are being used to smuggle narcotics.





Now the concerning issue, despite the 'Zero Tolerance Policy' of government and getting reprimanded by the law, why are the bold drug dealers returning to their illegal trade? The reason behind this is simple. They are returning because we are unable to create employment for them. Also we are failing to rehabilitate the former criminals.

Lastly, we urge the government and law enforcers to be watchful towards those narcos and drug dealers who would soon get bailed. Also, reprimand those enlisted drug dealers who are again taking over the Yaba trade. We need to combat drug smuggling as well as the smugglers, so to free the country of all types of illegal drugs and narcotics.



