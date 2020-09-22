Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:20 AM
Take action against syndicate

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir
The prices of essential commodities like onion, rice, pulses, oil etc are increased by creating an artificial crisis in the country. Previously, stocked products were also sold at higher prices. As a result, middle class and lower class people suffered the most.

After outrages and protests, the government and the local administration tried to normalize the situation by increasing market surveillance. But unscrupulous traders destabilize the market again due to lack of regular supervision. Though there has been talk of overthrowing the syndicate at various levels, so far we have not seen any effective steps to destroy the so-called syndicate. Price fluctuations are normal in the case of timely import dependent products. But the syndicate members of the concerned sector are fully responsible for increasing the prices of the products produced in the country and the products imported from different countries.





The practice of capitalizing on the demand of the general consumer and increasing the price by reducing the supply of goods in the market in the hope of unethical extra profit has been going on for a long time. Therefore, it is not possible to control the price of goods in the local market unless the syndicate is permanently inactivated. In this context, it is time for the government to take stern action against the traders involved in illegal activities.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



