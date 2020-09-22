

Preventing plagiarism in online education



Plagiarism is considered one of the cardinal sins in the academic world. There are two types of plagiarism in online education which are termed as Intentional plagiarism and Accidental plagiarism.



Intentional plagiarism is characterized by a clear attempt to deceive the reader and/or conceal appropriated content, as well as by evidence of planning and premeditation. In its most basic form word-for-word copying of a source text without attribution intentional plagiarism can be easy to spot with an Internet search, or a more advanced plagiarism detection software system.



Accidental Plagiarism is the grey zone where it isn't always clear how or why plagiarism has taken place. Facts and ideas that are commonly known, such as the capital of Bangladesh and the moon's tidal effect on the Earth, do not require citations and are thus not subject to charges of plagiarism.



Whatever it is; either intentional or accidental, plagiarism is a crime which makes some objectionable violations like;



- The appropriation of images, illustrations, charts, equations, and other symbolic and pictorial representations without attribution.



- The submission of papers and other works created by and/or purchased from an individual or a service.



- The resubmission of one's own work from another course without the prior notification of and approval from the instructor.



It is true that student identity authentication has eclipsed plagiarism as a top concern among online educators. This issue is being addressed through the use of proctors and/or webcams to verify the identity of students taking exams. Well, some popular plagiarism prevention and detection services are currently available:



Copyscape: Copyscape is a service designed to help online publishers and websites avoid plagiarism and copyright infringement, and protect themselves against content theft and copyright violations. It also provides a free plagiarism detection function that looks for similar content on other websites.



Grammarly: Grammarly is a multifaceted tool for writers, which includes a grammar checker, a thesaurus, and a function that identifies instances of potential plagiarism. Grammarly offers a free extension for Safari and Chrome browsers, as well as a paid premium service.



Plagium: Plagium is a straightforward plagiarism checking and detection service that will provide a free search. Plagium also offers institutional accounts for schools and businesses, and API service for websites.



Plagscan: Plagscan is a browser-based web service for plagiarism prevention and detection that allows users to upload documents in most digital formats. It then checks the document for similarities with other published material and generates a report based on those findings.

Since Plagiarism is a crime which should be to prevented by following some ways as discussed below;



* To maintain a rigorous distinction between one's own ideas and those that have been taken from an external source. For example, in a high school class, it's not uncommon for students to all be reading and citing from the same text, which can obviate the need for attribution. High school students may also be asked to summarize chapters and essays in a way that may not require rigorous citation.



* To consult the school's academic handbook for an institutional definition of what constitutes plagiarism.



* To familiarize yourself with and use an approved style for citing sources.



* To maintain a running list of sources consulted for every graded assignment, and be prepared to use this as a works cited list as a potential safeguard against plagiarism charges.



* To use quotation marks around any piece of text taken directly from a source, even if just for note-taking purposes.



* To include a URL link in your notes to any text, chart, table, or other piece of information taken from a website or online source.



* To use two or more different fonts in your notes to distinguish your own writing and ideas from text taken directly from another source.



* Not to wait until the final draft to cite sources. Begin doing so in your notes and in your initial draft of an assignment.



* To run any paper through one of the plagiarism detection applications available to students, and make the necessary corrections.



Besides, there are a few things schools can do to minimize the risks of plagiarism while still encouraging online education.



To Have a Video Chat: While one of the appeals of online education is the ability to take classes in your pajamas, requiring video chat can be a powerful tool for ensuring the person taking the class is the student. This approach is used by many schools at home and abroad.



To Provide the Technology: Some schools provide students with the laptops to take their online courses and limit them to using those devices. This too can cut down on students giving their credentials to a stranger and is another guarantee that the student in the class is who they say they are.



To Make Use of own Data: Online education inherently produces a lot of data about its students. Login times, IP addresses, durations of visits and more. Parsing that data can find anomalies and point to students that may be cheating.



While these are relatively straightforward steps, schools should also look at taking larger ones such as anonymizing grading/academic integrity, broadly applying plagiarism detection tools and crafting assignments that resist both plagiarism and other kinds of cheating, even virtually.



Nevertheless, if it cannot be stopped and if any student is identified with crime of plagiarism, some sort of penalties or punishment must be imposed, so that he/she cannot repeat the same in future. So, there should have some policies which may vary from school to school and case to case basis. Individual departments and faculty members have their own tailored approaches to combating plagiarism. Penalties can range from receiving an F (Failed), or no credit, on an assignment/project work or in any test/exam in which plagiarism is present, to suspension or expulsion from the school for one or more instances of proven plagiarism.



In short, it is obvious that online education means big changes for academic integrity, but it doesn't necessarily harken a wild west of cheating. If schools consider academic integrity as they make the transition and bake it into their processes and technologies, there's no reason that online education should be anymore plagiarism or cheating friendly than regular classes.

The writer is a Principal, Daffodil International

School Dhaka















