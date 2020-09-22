

Pirojpur malta growers happy over yield, price

They are now harvesting the fruit from about 1,000 orchards in the district.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the district said due to coronavirus pandemic, the demand of different citrus fruits including the green-coloured malta has increased as these are rich in Vitamin C and other nutritional ingredients.

Malta farmer Reboti Sikder of Durgapur Union said the district administration and the local DAE are providing continuous support to them on successful malta farming. Low production cost compared to other fruits is the main cause of success in malta farming here.









Amal Chandra (Master), pioneer of malta cultivation in Pirojpur, said interested buyers are placing orders online, and according to their demands, farmers are sending malta to their doorsteps.

Agriculturist AFM Rezaul Karim said local DAE is providing training and incentives and Bangladesh Krishi Bank is giving loan on easy terms to the malta farmers.

He also said the retail price of per kg malta is Tk 120 to 130, and the wholesale rate of per maund is Tk 4,000.

