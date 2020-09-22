6.42 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts





NAOGAON: A total of 3,46,969 babies will be fed Vitamin A+ capsules in the district from October 4 to October 15 on the occasion of Vitamin A+ Campaign.

Under the programme, six to 11 month-old babies will be fed blue-colour capsules while 12 to 59-month-old babies red ones.

District Public Health Department will implement the programme at 2,460 centres in 11 upazilas and a municipality of the district.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ABM Abu Hanif disclosed the information at a meeting held in the CS Office Auditorium on Monday afternoon.

The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.

Journalists of print, electronics media and online news portals working in the district were present at the meeting.

Among others, Deputy CS Dr Monzur Morshed and Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abul Kalam Ajad spoke at the meeting.

THAKURGAON: District Public Health Department organised a meeting at the CS office in the town, marking the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020.

A total of 2,13,984 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district from September 26 to October 8.

Of them, 22,993 babies, aged from six to 11 months, will be fed green capsules while 1,91,291 babies, aged from 12 to 59 months, will be fed red capsules.

The Department will implement the programme at 1,382 centres in five upazilas and three municipalities of the district.

Thakurgaon Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Aminul Islam was present as chief guest while CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police Md Kamal Hossain, District Primary Education Officer Harun-ar-Rashid and Thakurgaon Adhunik Hospital Caretaker Dr Nadirul Aziz Chapal, among others, were also present at the meeting.

RANGAMATI: District Public Health Department organised a meeting in the CS office auditorium in the town on Sunday, marking the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020.

A total of 80,981 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district from September 26.

Of them, 8,918 babies, aged from six to 11 months, and 72,063 babies, aged from 12 to 59 months, will be fed the capsules.

The department will implement the programme at 1,315 centres in 10 upazilas of the district.









CS Dr Bipash Khisha presided over the meeting while Rangamati Press Club Member Syed Mahbub and Medical Officer of the Heath Department Dr Mostafa Kamal spoke on the occasion.





