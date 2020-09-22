Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020, 3:19 AM
latest
Home Countryside

6.42 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

A total of 6,41,934 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts- Naogaon, Thakurgaon and Rangamati, marking the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020.
NAOGAON: A total of 3,46,969 babies will be fed Vitamin A+ capsules in the district from October 4 to October 15 on the occasion of Vitamin A+ Campaign.
Under the programme, six to 11 month-old babies will be fed blue-colour capsules while 12 to 59-month-old babies red ones.
District Public Health Department will implement the programme at 2,460 centres in 11 upazilas and a municipality of the district.
District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ABM Abu Hanif disclosed the information at a meeting held in the CS Office Auditorium on Monday afternoon.
The guardians have been requested to bring their children with a filled stomach to a nearby centre on the day, said the CS.
Journalists of print, electronics media and online news portals working in the district were present at the meeting.
Among others, Deputy CS Dr Monzur Morshed and Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abul Kalam Ajad spoke at the meeting.
THAKURGAON: District Public Health Department organised a meeting at the CS office in the town, marking the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020.
A total of 2,13,984 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district from September 26 to October 8.
Of them, 22,993 babies, aged from six to 11 months, will be fed green capsules while 1,91,291 babies, aged from 12 to 59 months, will be fed red capsules.
The Department will implement the programme at 1,382 centres in five upazilas and three municipalities of the district.
Thakurgaon Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Aminul Islam was present as chief guest while CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker presided over the meeting.
Additional Superintend of Police Md Kamal Hossain, District Primary Education Officer Harun-ar-Rashid and Thakurgaon Adhunik Hospital Caretaker Dr Nadirul Aziz Chapal, among others, were also present at the meeting. 
RANGAMATI: District Public Health Department organised a meeting in the CS office auditorium in the town on Sunday, marking the National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2020.
A total of 80,981 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district from September 26.
Of them, 8,918 babies, aged from six to 11 months, and 72,063 babies, aged from 12 to 59 months, will be fed the capsules.
The department will implement the programme at 1,315 centres in 10 upazilas of the district.




CS Dr Bipash Khisha presided over the meeting while Rangamati Press Club Member Syed Mahbub and Medical Officer of the Heath Department Dr Mostafa Kamal spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pirojpur malta growers happy over yield, price
6.42 lakh babies to be fed Vitamin A capsules in three districts
Ten people nabbed with drugs in two districts
Govt to ensure balanced power development in all areas
‘No alternative to Vitamin A’
Bridge declared derelict before inauguration at Gouripur
Six businesses fined at Char Fasson
Two electrocuted in two districts


Latest News
Djokovic wins fifth Italian Open to make Masters history
BNP eyes its ‘7th council’
Names of AL aspirants for 70 local body polls announced
COVID-19 study warns of children’s stomach symptoms
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur released hours after detention
UK 'could see 50,000 cases a day by mid-October'
Mother, son killed in Gopalganj road accident
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
Unemployed, poor get relief, health protection equipment
Bangladesh seeks immediate steps on Myanmar by UNSC
Most Read News
Indian worker found dead at Rampal Power Plant
DUCSU VP Nur sued for rape
10 killed, dozens feared trapped as building collapses near Mumbai
Digital transformation: Road to freedom or slavery
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur detained
PIB director Ilias killed in Dhaka road crash
Two to walk gallows for killing Natore AL leader
Arrested Health Services driver Malek sued in 2 cases
Complexity in nationalization process: Teachers, staffs frustrated
Country's COVID-19 cases crosses 3.5 lakh mark
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft