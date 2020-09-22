Video
Tuesday, 22 September, 2020
Ten people nabbed with drugs in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 22 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Ten people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Kishoreganj and Cox's Bazar, on Sunday. 
KISHOEGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested three persons with 580 yaba tablets and 2kg of hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The arrested persons are: Sdikur Rahman Rajib, 29, son of late Abdul Motalib of Batrish Bustand Village, Rafiqul Islam Bhuttu, 40, son of Lutfur Rahman of Kormuli Sahashipara Village, and Akteruzzaman Sujon, 42, son of late Abdul Latif Bhuiyan of Batrish Nutun Pally Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt M Shovon Khan said the elite force members conducted two separate drives in Brammankandi Amlitola and Kormuli Sahashipara areas at night and arrested them with the yaba tablets and hemp.
Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act were field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) in these connections, the official added.
COX'S BAZAR: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained seven suspected drug traders including a Rohingya man along with 5 lakh yaba tablets from a boat in the the Bay of Bengal in the district early Sunday.
The arrested persons are Abdul Mannaf, 35, Jahid Hossain, 33, Mahram Ali, 44, Amanullah, 28, Nurul Alam, 38, Abdul Shukkur, 26, residents of Teknaf Upazila; and Abdul Pedan, 22, of Balukhali Rohingya Camp.




BCG Media Wing Official Lt Commander M Hayat Ibne Siddique of said, a team of BCG conducted a drive in the bay at early hours and detained seven drug traders along with the yaba tablets.
All of the arrested were handed over to Teknaf PS, the official added.


